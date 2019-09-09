Your list of post visarjan beach cleaning initiatives

Juhu Beach- 13th September

The United Youth of India is organizing a beach cleaning drive on the coming Friday, the 13th of September. The plan is to gather at Juhu Beach early morning with enough people to make an impact.

If you’d like to be part of this drive, follow the link to their Facebook page below:

https://www.facebook.com/events/454195655169412/permalink/454195658502745/

Danapani beach- 14th September

Afroz Shah, the Mumbai-based lawyer who spearheaded the Versova Beachs’ cleaning is organizing post visarjan cleanups as well. The clean-up drive is being held at the Danapani beach at Malad(west). It is scheduled from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm on the 14th September, a Saturday.

To be part of the movement, register on the link below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScGyEIM6hsDUzjibjb1xC3VuXHGsfBf50q9NSoANPDW00S_UQ/viewform

Dadar Beach- 15th September

Cambay Tiger, a fish supplier in Mumbai is organizing a beach cleaning drive on the 15th of September. They are all set to do their bit for the ocean and its creatures. Join them to ensure the oceans are clean and the fish are safe.

Register on the link below as a participant:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfKHmxz-qMZmfbUEgebVrsmDjILZcIAxr1pfgH5xIM0Aaag2Q/viewform?usp=send_form

Girgaun Chowpaty- 13th September

An independent NGO, PAA Foundation is organizing a beach cleaning drive at the Girgaun Chowpaty on the 13th of September. With the support of the radio channel, 92.7 FM, PAA plans to promote the celebration of festivals in an eco-friendly manner.

If you want to volunteer, reach out to them on their Facebook events’ page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/507433606710442/