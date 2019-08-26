Women’s Equality Day: Here’s why you should wear purple on this day

Every year August 26 is celebrated as Women’s Equality Day in the United States. A day to mark women’s advancements toward equality with men. In 1920, on August 26, the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution was adopted. Amendment XIX prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens on the basis of sex. The day was first celebrated in 1973 and since then it has been an annual event. On August 26, 1970, to mark its 50th anniversary, the National Organisation for Women (NOW) organized a nationwide ‘strike for equality’. Women were asked to stop working for a day to bring into light the inequalities when it comes to employment and education. Over one lakh women from 90 cities across the country participated in the demonstrations and rallies. Three years later, on August 16, 1973, the Congress approved H.J. Res. 52, which announced that August 26 be designated as Women’s Equality Day.

What is the 2019 theme?

The theme for Women’s Equality Day 2019 #BalanceForBetter. According to NBC News, the theme is to promote a future wherein both men and women are treated equally in professional status, media perception, the positions they hold in government and more.

Significance of Purple Colour

The colour ‘purple’ is internationally recognised to symbolise women. Purple stands for ‘justice’ and ‘dignity’. According to International Women’s Day website, the combination of purple, green and white symbolises women’s equality. You can celebrate Women’s Equality Day by wearing the colour in multiple ways like donning a purple outfit, wearing a purple band, or by tying a purple ribbon around the arms or wrist.