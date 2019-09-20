What is Area 51? Why is the internet going crazy over it?

An event which is supposed to be held today, September 20, in Nevada has gone viral. The event is called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us". Though the person who came up with idea has said that it was a joke, still many people are seen to heading to Area 51.

According to CNN, Matty Roberts started the Facebook group "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us" in June as a joke. It went viral and spawned a number of memes. It has since grown into a massive phenomenon that could potentially draw thousands of people to Nevada this weekend.

Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement officials and the U.S. Air Force, people have begun descending upon two small desert towns in the western U.S. state of Nevada. Local media reports said people in campers and trucks have begun to set up camp near Rachel and Hiko, Nevada, with a combined population of little more than 150.