UP CM Yogi Adityanath boasts about his governance on completing mid-term

September 19, marks the completion of two and a half years of the Yogi governance in Uttar Pradesh. To celebrate the successful completion of 30 months, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath organized a state-wide celebration. The plan is also to put out a book with collated information on the achievements of the government on implementing the law and order in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "In two and a half years, we have turned challenges into opportunities," He said when he and his team took over on March 19, 2017, there were challenges galore.

"But we decided to turn these challenges into opportunities and I am happy to inform that we have done the same. The BJP had returned to power in UP after a 14-year 'vanvas' (exile) and our biggest challenge was to change the perception that people had of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He said: "We have set a benchmark for good governance, development and faith."

He said that with the inspiration and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, his team had ensured that Uttar Pradesh remains free from communal riots, kidnappings and organised crime.

Listing his achievements, the chief minister said that his government had ensured a safe environment in the state and this was proved by the eagerness shown by various industrialists and capitalists in investing in the state.

"There was a high crime rate when we came but in the past two years, we have managed to either eliminate criminals or put them behind the bars. There has been a marked decrease in the crime rate and we are focusing on women safety too," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said that his government had worked for the welfare of farmers and had also brought in several schemes for their benefits, including the loan waiver scheme.

The chief minister said that in 30 months, his government had opened 41 new police stations, inducted 75,000 police personnel and made sure that events like the Kumbh Mela were held without any disturbance.

"The branding of the Kumbh Mela was done at an international level and 137 countries were invited to attend the event," he said.

The Chief Minister said that he had come down with a heavy hand on corruption and government employees whose performance was found lacking at various levels, were given retirement.

Talking about basic education, he said that under the 'School Chalo' , 50 lakh new children had been admitted to school and the state government was providing them uniforms, books, shoes and sweaters.

He said that in the health sector 15 new medical colleges were being opened and admission in seven of them had already begun. He said that the number of Encephalitis cases had come down by 65 per cent.

Yogi Adityanath said that development of infrastructure was a priority of his government.

"We have built roads, connected airports and now we are set to start the Purvanchal Expressway from next year," he said.

He thanked his team of ministers and bureaucrats for ensuring successful and quick implementation of the schemes launched by the Modi government.

The chief minister said that his government would now focus on achieving the $1 trillion economy in the next two and a half years.

The chief minister, who was flanked by deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh at the press conference, also released a book on 30 months of his government.