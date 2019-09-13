The summer sensation printed polka dots dress just saved Zara

The white polka dress doing the rounds on social media has raised Zaras’ sales by 5% in the last six months. Inditex, Zaras’ owner recently reported a considerable increase in its sales worldwide and that the printed polka dots summer dress has greatly contributed to it.

Priced at 3,990 rupees, the dress has been spotted on the streets, at airports and even on television screens. The wearers have said the dress is super comfortable and is a great fit for all sizes and shapes.

The versatility of the dress has earned it its own Instagram account, @Hot4thespot with 25.1 thousand followers. The account accepts posts by people who spot the dress and, or are wearing one. The popularity of the dress almost turned into a cult when people stopped caring about being spotted in the same dress multiple times.

The dress has been a hit across the world, even in Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait, the new online markets have received the dress well and added to the overall sale. An enormous fan following led the dress to be re-released in the colour black.

Following a drop in Zaras’ share prices, Inditex is hoping the market continues to favour Zara further as well.