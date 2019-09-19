The picturesque Kerem Hateimanim, a Tel Aviv neighbourhood is now a cool hangout place

Close to the city of Tel Aviv, but not far away from the sea, Kerem Hateimanim is a power-packed cultural Israeli hotspot. This hustling market includes of all kinds for a tourist and a bunch of hippies looking to stay for a while.

Kerem Hateimanim literally translated as ‘Yemenite Vineyard’, is a buzzing settlement of Yemani cuisine, architecture, hospitality and history. Listed as one of the coolest neighbourhood in Israel by Time Out magazine, this neighbourhood has above 45,000 Yemenite Jews immigrants.

The buildings here are starkly different from the ones half a mile outside the Kerem. Worn out paints, bricky walls, sidewalk plants and tiny windows of heaven open up on the streets offering home-cooked meals and vibrant smiles.