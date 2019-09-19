The picturesque Kerem Hateimanim, a Tel Aviv neighbourhood is now a cool hangout place

Close to the city of Tel Aviv, but not far away from the sea, Kerem Hateimanim is a power-packed cultural Israeli hotspot. This hustling market includes of all kinds for a tourist and a bunch of hippies looking to stay for a while.
Kerem Hateimanim literally translated as ‘Yemenite Vineyard’, is a buzzing settlement of Yemani cuisine, architecture, hospitality and history. Listed as one of the coolest neighbourhood in Israel by Time Out magazine, this neighbourhood has above 45,000 Yemenite Jews immigrants.
The buildings here are starkly different from the ones half a mile outside the Kerem. Worn out paints, bricky walls, sidewalk plants and tiny windows of heaven open up on the streets offering home-cooked meals and vibrant smiles.
Some part of the Kerem has been swoon by the architectural development winds. Some two-storey houses have been replaced now with glass buildings, but the streets and are left untouched. Filled with colours, the walls are canvases carrying love, childhood memories and simple drawings that only add to the quaint and picturesque corners of the Kerem.
If one has to dive headfirst in the Yemani Jewish culture, the Kerem is the most promising place. The place has the classic cuisine served by the hands that have lived to see the secret send-off services to the thriving of their culture in various places. Newer spots have also committed to catering more diverse palates and included added different flavours.
This vibrant but pleasantly old-fashioned place is ready to swoon you with its numerous characteristics. One of the must-visit places, and now also one of the cool spots according to Time Out is buzzing with people from all parts of the world and aching for more.