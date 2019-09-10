Suicide in India and ways to address it healthily

According to WHO, at the rate of 16.5 every 100,000 people, India has the largest number of suicides amongst south-east Asian countries. In the World Population Reviews’ list of countries with the highest number of suicides, India is at the 21st position with 2,20,481 suicides every year.

Although, as a society, we have continuously denied the existence of suicide and pushed it under the rug. However, when the rug became too small to hide the mess, we labelled it as cowardly and disgraceful. We have stigmatized mental health and suicide to such an extent, that it is now one of the reasons individuals find ending their life easier than talking about it.

With the current statistics, it is clear that there is a need to work on creating mass awareness on mental health, suicide and its ground reality. Read below to understand the reasons, recognize the symptoms and to be able to help a person in need.