Significance of Diwali and what devotees do in three days

Hindus across the globe are preparing to celebrate Diwali which is just around the corner. Houses of the Hindus will be illuminated with lights and earthen diyas (lamp). But, this festival is beyond what people see from outside.

People have different believes about Diwali. Some believe it is celebrated for the marriage of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, with Lord Vishnu. Others use it as a celebration of her birthday. It is also believed that this festival also commemorates the return of Lord Rama along with Sita and Lakshman from14-year-long exile and conquering the demon-king Ravana. Significance of the victory of good over evil lies in every myth and story.

Diwali majorly celebrated for three days

Dhanteras: This is the first day of Diwali where devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and purchase silver, gold, and new utensils to welcome Goddess Lakshmi at home.

Diwali: The second day is celebrated as the main day of Diwali when houses of devotees are decorated and illuminated with lights and earthen diyas. It is believed that the light ends of darkness in one’s life.

Bhai Dooj: This day, brothers visit their sisters' place and wish for a better future. Because it is believed that Lord Yama visited his sister and promised her to visit every year to bless her and save her from all the sins.

Here is spiritual significance of Diwali