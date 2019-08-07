Raksha Bandhan 2019 muhurat: Know the auspicious time to tie rakhi

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi Purnima, is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Shravana. It is also called as Kajri Purnima or Kajri Navami in Northern India. Raksha Bandhan is a Sanskrit word, where ‘Raksha’ means ‘Protection’ and ‘Bandhan’ means ‘to tie’, it basically means ‘to tie the knot of protection’. The festival reinforces the bond between brother and sister. It is advisable to tie the sacred thread on the auspicious time. The best time to tie Rakhi is during Aparahan muhurat which is during the late afternoon. In 2019, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 15 (Thursday).

Here is the auspicious (tithi) time to tie rakhi on August 15.

Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony: 6:23 am to 5:59 pm

Aparahan time Raksha Bandhan muhurat: 1:59 pm to 4:31 pm

Purnima tithi begins: 3:45 pm at August 14, 2019

Purnima tithi ends: 5:59 pm at August 15, 2019