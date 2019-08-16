Parsi New Year 2019: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

The Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Jamshed-i-Nouroz, marks the beginning of the Iranian calendar. In other parts of the world, ‘Navroj’ is pronounced as ‘Nowruj’ or Nooruj’. The literal meaning of ‘Navroz’ is ‘new day’ and is the first day of the Persian year. In India, the Parsi community, follower of Zoroastrianism, celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm. The festival dates back to 3,000 years and was started by the mighty emperor Jamshed, who introduced the new calendar in Persia. To celebrate the day, Parsis dress up in traditional attire and visit fire temples. There is a tradition to offer fruits, flowers, milk, and sandalwood to the fire and pray for prosperity, health, wealth and forgiveness for any sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. The festival falls on the on the spring equinox - the day when both North and South pole have sunlight making day and night of equal duration. In 2019, Parsi New Year falls on August 17.

On the occasion of Parsi New Year, here are wishes, greeting, and images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook.

May luck, prosperity and happiness be showered on you this year and always. Happy New Year!

May God's blessings be with you today and forever. Nowruz Mubarak!

May the prophet guide you in all your dreams and desires through this year and beyond. Nowruz Mubarak!

May the advent of Parsi New Year usher in happiness, peace and prosperity. Nowruz Mubarak!

I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Parsi New Year!

Like birds, let us leave behind what we don’t need to carry. Grudges sadness pain fear & regrets. Life is beautiful, enjoy it. Happy Navroz!

As the New Year begins,Let us pray that it will be a year with peace & happiness, God bless you throughout the new year. Happy Navroz!

May your life be an example for many, Wishing you a year filled with joy and happiness. Happy Navroz!

May the candle light flame your life, May you always be happy and victorious, May the sunshine create glorious mornings, May all your darkness fly away. Happy New Year!

Dedicate this year to humanity and the betterment of the world. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Parsi New Year 2019!

All things bright and beautiful, All things good & true, All things fine and wonderful, All these are wished for you on this day and always. Happy Navroz!

May God bless youOn this auspicious day, And bring in peace and happiness today and always. Navroz Mubarak!

Sending my warm wishes for a Happy Parsian New Year! May the day bring you good fortune and success. May God bless you today and forever. Happy Navroz!

May this year greet you with fragrant days that are colourful as a rainbow, As bright as the sunshine, As happy and cheerful as a lark. Happy Navroz!