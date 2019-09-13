Netizens ask #WhoKilledShubashree after 23-year-old IT engineer dies due to illegal banner

Entire nation has been united and the rebels are asking only one question who killed Shubashree. Death of a 23 year old girl in a two wheeler accident at Chennai has made entire nation sink into empathy and anger at the same time. Though she was wearing helmet, accident happened as a political banner of AIADMK fell on her, subsequent to which she lost her bike’s balance and then a lorry passed over her. The banner was regarding the wedding of former AIADMK councillor and Kanchipuram East MGR Mandram Assistant Secretary S Jayagopal’s family.

She was later rushed to the hospital but her injuries proved to be fatal. The grief and vigorous sentiments grew so much that twitter got flooded with one hashtag '#WhoKilledShubashree'. Thousands and thousands of tweets, retweets are continuously hitting on twitter, asking the reason who is responsible for loss of a young blood.

People also shared the images of accident on internet. In those pictures it is clearly seen that the banner which was fallen on Shubashree was partially supported by street light pole and the divider of the road. Shubashree’s last rituals videos are also been uploaded with the same hashtag. Many netizens have mentioned in their tweets that "Often we do witness many such illegal banners of gym membership, birthday, marriage, but certainly we ignore them. Do we require such incidents to be an eye opener for us?"

Similar accident was noted two years back where a software engineer, K Ragupathi was killed due to illegal wooden arch erected for MGR Centenary celebration fell down and he was also passed over by a truck. Some activist painted the road 'who killed Ragu?' While this accident and the paint got faint in two years and other similar sort of brutal accident has widely opened the eyes of Chennai government.