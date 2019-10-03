National Boyfriend's Day 2019: Send your loved one these WhatsApp and Facebook messages

On October 3rd, do something sweet for your boyfriend, shower them with goodies or think out of the box and surprise them. The 3rd of October is celebrated in the US as National boyfriend day. It is a day dedicated to all the good boyfriends out there and is a great way to pamper your loved one and tell them how much you love them.

After having one day each for almost all important relations in an individual’s life, people felt the need to include boyfriends in this list as well. It is still unknown as to who are the people behind popularizing a day dedicated to boyfriends. The idea is believed to stem from the west but is spreading all over India as well.

To celebrate your boyfriend or an intimate partner, one can send them loving messages, quotes, gifs, stickers or just go the old school way with gifts. We have listed down a few quotes and messages for the good boyfriend or an intimate partner in your life, so you don’t have to stress a lot on it.