Narali Purnima 2019: Here’s why Kolis offer coconuts to sea God on Nariyali Purnima

Narali Purnima, also known as Shravana Purnima, is celebrated with great enthusiasm at coastal Maharashtra and Konkan region. The festival marks the departure of monsoon by the Koli communities. Narali Purnima, also known as ‘Nariyal Purnima’ or ‘Coconut Day’ is celebrated on ‘Purnima’ in the Hindu month of ‘Shravan’ (also called as Sawan) which coincides with the months of July-August according to Gregorian calendar. The word ‘Narali Purnima’ is derived from two words ‘Narali’ implying ‘coconut’ and ‘Purnima’ signifying ‘full moon day’. Hence coconut holds ​​special importance for the day. On the day fishermen offer coconut to the God of the sea to protect them from all sorts of untoward incidents.

Coconuts are offered to the sea god, boats are decorated and oil lamps are released into the sea. After completing the puja rituals, fishermen take a short trip in the sea on their decorated boats. Dancing and singing are the other activities of the day. The Catholic fishermen community in Goa celebrates the day as the feast of St Lawrence. In 2019, Narali Purnima falls on August 15.

Coconut forms the staple food of the day and various dishes like ‘narali bhaat’ (coconut rice) and ‘narali karanji’, a deep-fried snack dumpling stuffed with coconut. To show gratitude towards nature, people plant trees on the day. People also worship Lord Shiva as it is believed that the three eyes of coconut are the depiction of Lord Shiva’s eyes. People also celebrate the day by planting trees as a respect and gratitude towards the nature.

Tithi

Narali Purnima on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Purnima tithi begins: 3:45 pm on August 14, 2019

Purnima tithi ends: 5:59 pm on August 15, 2019​