Lifeline Express attends 8000 patients at each of its stops

The world’s first hospital train, India’s ‘Lifeline Express’ or famously known in the rural belt as the ‘Jeevan Rekha Express’ arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai last month.

The Lifeline Express started its journey in July 1991. The train was put together by Impact India, Indian Railways and the Health Ministry of India. Tha hospital running on railway tracks has since then been to nineteen states and provided medical care for about 12 lakhs patients, of which more than one lakh were surgery cases.

The focus of the train hospital service is to provide on-the-spot diagnosis, immediate medical and surgical solutions for the cure and prevention of simple and complex health conditions. The Lifeline Express is an innovative outreach programme for the rural specks that are inaccessible by health institutions and vice versa.

The seven-car train hospital has two operation theatres with five operating tables. The workings of the hospital train are financed by companies doing their Corporate Social Responsibility. The Impact India has brought on board oral, breast & cervical cancer screening systems along with blood pressure and blood sugar testing systems.

Lifeline Express attends to at least 8000 people at every stop and cures the several simple to big and complex health issues the people face.