Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Krishna bhajans and devotional chants to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings

Krishna Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and is celebrated on Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of the dark fortnight in the month of Shravan. According to the Gregorian calendar, Janmashtami usually falls in the month of August or September. The festival is also known as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Srikrishna Jayanti, Ashtami Rohini or Janmashtami. Apart from observing fast, devotees also visit temples, chant mantras and sing devotional bhajans to seek Lord’s blessings.

With Krishna Janmashtami round the corner, here’s a playlist of bhajans and devotional chants to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings:

Wo Kala Bansuriwala

Singer: Anuradha Paudwal

Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Singer: Madhuraa Bhattacharya

Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram

Singer: Madhuraa Bhattacharya

Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala

Singer: Trisha Parui

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari

Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan

