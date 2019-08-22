Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Easy Krishna rangoli designs to enhance your decor

Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, it will be celebrated on August 23, 2019. The preparation for the festival has already begun. Talking about preparation, a festival is never complete without a rangoli. The colourful piece of art adds to the festive flair. From simple geometric designs to abstract art, rangoli comes in different styles. The traditional art form denotes good luck and prosperity and has a different name in different states - Rangoli in Maharashtra, Kolam in Tamil Nadu, Chaookpurna in Chhattisgarh, Muggulu in Andhra Pradesh and Alpana in Bengal and Assam. Though it is called by different names in different Indian states it is made with a common intention which is to bring good luck. Each colour has a special significance, white signifies coolness and purity, red signifies strength, yellow signifies richness, green signifies harmony, orange signifies sacrifice and blue signify happiness.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we have tried to put together some of the simple and quick Krishna rangoli designs for you, do have a look.