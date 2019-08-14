Kajari Teej 2019: Know why married women celebrate the Shravan festival

Kajari Teej is observed with much enthusiasm in North Indian states, especially Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, processions of Goddess Parvati are carried out on Kajari Teej. The festival is also known as Satudi Teej or Badi Teej. Kajari Teej is also spelled as Kajali Teej or Kajri Teej. The festival falls three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days prior to Krishna Janmashtami.

There are three Teej celebrated by women in the holy month of Shravan and Bhadrapada, which include Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej, and Hartalika Teej. Since these Teej falls in the month of Shravan and Bhadrapada it makes them more special. Other Teej celebrated are Akha Teej, also known as Akshaya Tritiya, and Gangaur Tritiya.

Rituals

On Kajari Teej women dress up as newly brides and adorn themselves with henna, sindoor, bindi, bangles, and other jewellery. According to beliefs, married women celebrate the festival to seek Goddess Parvati’s blessings for a blissful married life and long life of their husband. While unmarried women observe the fast to get a good husband. There is also a tradition to read ‘Kajari Teej Katha’. In some communities, women worship the neem tree, while in other communities women break their fast by worshipping the moon and eating ‘sattu’ or fruits. Sattu is a sweet made from chana dal.

Tithi

Tritiya tithi begins: 10:48 pm on August 17, 2019

Tritiya tithi ends: 1:13 am on August 19, 2019