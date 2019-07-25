July 26 Mumbai floods: Throwback to the day that brought Mumbai to a standstill, see pictures

‘July 26, 2005’ even the mention of the date is enough to bring chills to a Mumbaikar. It is the day when rains brought the maximum city to a standstill. Mumbai received a rainfall of 944 mm over a span of 24 hours. Thousands of people were stranded. The rains pushed the maximum city to a shutdown claiming the lives of over 1,000 people and destroying 14,000 homes. The city suffered a loss of Rs 5.5 billion by damaging 52 local trains, 4,000 taxis, 37,000 auto-rickshaws, and 900 BEST buses. The rains could have damaged the city financially but could not defeat the spirit of Mumbaikars. They were seen helping fellow citizens and stray animals.
Here’s a look at the day when rains brought Mumbai to a standstill.m
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)