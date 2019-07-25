July 26 Mumbai floods: Throwback to the day that brought Mumbai to a standstill, see pictures

‘July 26, 2005’ even the mention of the date is enough to bring chills to a Mumbaikar. It is the day when rains brought the maximum city to a standstill. Mumbai received a rainfall of 944 mm over a span of 24 hours. Thousands of people were stranded. The rains pushed the maximum city to a shutdown claiming the lives of over 1,000 people and destroying 14,000 homes. The city suffered a loss of Rs 5.5 billion by damaging 52 local trains, 4,000 taxis, 37,000 auto-rickshaws, and 900 BEST buses. The rains could have damaged the city financially but could not defeat the spirit of Mumbaikars. They were seen helping fellow citizens and stray animals.

Here’s a look at the day when rains brought Mumbai to a standstill.m