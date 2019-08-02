International Friendship Day 2019: 10 timeless quotes on friendship by popular personalities

International Friendship Day is upon us. We celebrate the day by sharing WhatsApp forwards, transcending in quirky gifts or meeting for a meal. Some of your friends will be cliché while others will surprise you. But the one fact that cannot be denied is that they are the essential parts of our lives and in a true sense, they are. Be it in your happiness or sadness, they stick to you and love you unconditionally. But when it comes to describing our friendship we often fall short of words. There are people around the world that beautifully describes the relationship in words.

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2019, we bring to you 10 quotes on friendship by popular personalities.

No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow. - Alice Walker, Novelist

Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born. - Anais Nin, Essayist

If you make friends with yourself you will never be alone. - Maxwell Maltz, Author

Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow.Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead.Walk beside me, just be my ‘Friend’. - Albert Camus, Philosopher, and Authors

The royal road to a man’s the heart is to talk to him about the things he treasures most. - Dale Carnegie, Writer