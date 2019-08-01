International Forgiveness Day 2019: 10 quotes on forgiveness to help you put down your grudges

Forgiveness is the one of the essential keys to living a happy and healthy life. It helps to get rid of negative emotions. Forgiving is very hard especially when someone has done something that has hurt you. But trust us, forgiveness comes with a lot of benefits. One of the major reasons we resist forgiving is that we really don’t understand its importance and how it works. Most of the times we think we do, but we don’t. And hold grudges. Forgiveness requires genuine efforts and it makes one become more peace with anything that hurts them. The mantra to life when it comes to forgiveness should be ‘put aside old differences, move beyond grievances and start over’.

You will be surprised to know that there is an entire day dedicated to ‘forgiveness’. Celebrated on the first Sunday in August every year, International Forgiveness Day is the brainchild of The Worldwide Forgiveness Alliance to spread awareness about the healing power of forgiveness and make the world a happy place to live in. In 2019, International Forgiveness Day falls on August 4.

Here are some quotes illustrating the beauty in forgiving and being forgiven.

· To err is human; to forgive, divine.

- Alexander Pope, Poet

· Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave.

- Indira Gandhi, Former Prime Minister of India

· We think that forgiveness is a weakness, but it's absolutely not;It takes a very strong person to forgive.

- T.D. Jakes, Author, and Filmmaker

· Forgiveness is the fragrance that the violet sheds on the heel that has crushed it.

- Mark Twain, Writer

· I can have peace of mind only when I forgive rather than judge.

- Gerald G. Jampolsky, Author

· Forgiving doesn’t mean forgetting, it means choosing to remember love instead.

- Kyle Gray, Author

· Forgive, forget.Bear with the faults of others as you would have them bear with yours.

- Phillips Brooks, Author

· Forgiveness isn’t approving what happened. It’s choosing to rise above it.

- Robin Sharma, Writer

· If we really want to love we must learn how to forgive.

- Mother Teresa

· There is a nobility in compassion, a beauty in empathy, a grace in forgiveness.

- John Connolly, Irish Writer