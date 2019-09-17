India to play quarterfinals at ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championship

Indian table tennis players beat Thailand with a smashing 3-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the 24th chapter of ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Indian champs had a swift win over Kuwait and Sri Lanka with an identical 3-0 to enter the team knockout stage of the 1st Division. The players also followed up with double wins over Saudi Arabia and Thailand to enter the final 1st Division and face North Korea.

The battle against Thailand saw Sharath Kamal defeat Padasak Tanviriyavechakul in a toe-curling match. After securing a 2-1, a few errors made the way easy for Thailand to get a better grip again.

Watching the second tie was a relief. G. Sathiyan made up for the previous match by beating Supanut Wisutmaythangkoon with ease. Harmeet Desai, the third standing Indian had it tough against Yanapong Panagitgun. However, he did manage to get India a place in the finals with the fluctuating scoreline of 11-3, 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 13-11.