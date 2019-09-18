India 3rd in line to impose a ban E-cigarettes, but how helpful is it for the health of its users?

After Michigan and New York, India is next in line to announce a complete ban on the popular alternative to cigarettes, E-cigarettes. The Union Cabinet has approved to the wholesome ban on the sale, manufacturing, import, export, transport, distribution, storage, and also advertising related to E-cigarettes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, justified the ban saying, "E-cigarettes were promoted as a way to get people out of their smoking habits, but reports have shown that many people are not using it as weaning mechanism but are addicted to it,".

FM further added that around 400 E-cigarette brands selling in India but aren’t Indian. Smoking these electronic cigarettes has become a new cool, and instead of giving up smoking altogether, people are now getting addicted to these electronic gadgets. The sale of E-cigarettes has gone up with the advent of a multitude of flavours in the E-cigarette market.

Following US President Trump’s tweet, the state Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York instigated an emergency ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes. In the USA, the ban comes as a result of several reports of severe health issues and deaths that report back to the act of vaping.