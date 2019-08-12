Independence Day 2019: Wishes, messages, images, greetings to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS and Instagram

We all are aware of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and how thousands lost their lives to get the nation independence. Every year, Independence Day reminds us of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to release India from the clutches of British rule. It’s been 73 years of India’s Independence and no wonder our country has made progress in every possible field. Every year on Independence Day, people celebrate the spirit of patriotism by participating in rallies, organising events and decorating schools, offices and public places in tricolours. Many celebrate the day by sharing heartfelt messages, wishes, videos and songs on social media.

On the occasion of Independence Day 2019, we bring to you images and wishes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and SMS.

Feel the pride of being the part of such a glorious nation. Here’s sending my warm patriotic wishes to make this day truly memorable. Happy Independence Day!

May our tricolour always fly high. Warm wishes on the occasion of 'Independence Day'!

Freedom in the mind, Faith in the words, Pride in our hearts, And memories in our souls. Let’s salute, the nation on Independence Day.

Be the cause of unity, Fight against corruption, Flair the flag of our nation. Happy Independence Day!

Our freedom fighters endured countless sufferings to give Indians their freedom. It's a day to remember and honour them. Happy Independence Day!

Freedom is one of the most expensive commodities. No amount of money will be enough to buy freedom. It is the result of sacrifices and struggles of many brave. Let us reverence them today and always by fighting and defending the welfare of this country. Happy Independence Day.