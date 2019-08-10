Independence Day 2019: 5 quotes in Hindi to share on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and SMS

Independence Day is celebrated annually on August 15. It is the day when the partition of India happened, wherein British India was divided into Dominions of India and Pakistan. On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru raised tiranga at the Red Fort in Delhi. And since then every year, the incumbent Prime Minister raises the flag and addresses the nation. Not just at the Red Fort, the spirit of patriotism comes live in every part of the country and various events are organised. Many celebrate the day by sharing heartfelt messages, wishes, videos and songs on social media.

On the occasion of Independence Day, we bring to you images and wishes in Hindi to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and SMS.

चलो फिर से आज वह नज़ारा याद कर ले, शहीदों के दिल में थी वो ज्वाला याद करले, जिसमे बहकर आज़ादी पहुंची थी किनारे पे, देशभक्तो के खून की वो धारा याद करले| स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाये!

ना पूछो ज़माने को, क्या हमारी कहानी हैं, हमारी पहचान तो सिर्फ ये हैं, की हम सिर्फ हिंदुस्तानी हैं! स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाये!

सुन्दर है जग में सबसे, नाम भी न्यारा है, जहाँ जाती-भाषा से बढ़कर, देश-प्रेम की धारा है, निशचल, पवन, प्रेम पुराना, वो भारत देश हमारा है! स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाये!