Here’s to ‘Chandrayaan 2’ memes that went viral ahead of its landing on moon

Chandrayaan-2, India’s lunar mission is all set to make soft landing on the surface of the moon on Saturday, thus becoming the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be witnessing this historic landing with school children from around 60 schools. While the whole nation is enthusiastically waiting to witness the same, here are the best memes about the mission.
Chandrayaan-2 will make soft landing on the surface of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday, followed by the Rover roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. This will make India the fourth country after US, China and Russia. The craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. This is a major landmark in history as India is going to be the first nation to reach closest to the Moon's South Pole.
