Hariyali Amavasya 2019: 5 rituals to perform on Shravan Amavasya

Hariyali Amavasya is the amavasya tithi (no moon day) during the holy month of Shravana, which corresponds with the months of July or August in the Gregorian calendar. The day is considered highly auspicious and is celebrated with great fervor in Northern states of India like Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The festival is also referred as ‘Festival of Greenery’ and planting a sapling on the day is believed to be the best way to celebrate the seamless beauty of the nature. Hariyali Amavasya is known as ‘Gatari Amavasya’ and ‘Ashada Amavasya’ in Maharashtra, ‘Chitalagi Amavasya’ in Orissa, ‘Hariyali Amavasya/Amavas’ in Gujarat and ‘Chukkala Amavasya’ in Andhra Pradesh. The names may vary in each state but the spirit of celebrations remains the same.

Hariyali Amavasya falls three days before Hariyali Teej. Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna are worshipped on the day. Devotees throng Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura and Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan to offer prayers to Lord Krishna. Several temples of Lord Shiva also organise puja on Hariyali Amavasya. In 2019, Hariyali Amavasya falls on August 1.

Here are five rituals to perform on Hariyali Amavasya.

Devotees must wake up early and perform special puja for ‘pitras’ (departed souls).

Special meals must be prepared at home and offered to Brahmins. Performing Pirtu Tarpan and Daan Punya are considered rewarding.

Lord Shiva is worshipped on Hariyali Amavasya. It is believed that performing Shiva puja on the day helps to bring wealth and prosperity. Vedic mantras are recited to please Lord Shiva.

Devotees also observe a day-long vrat.

There is also a tradition to worship ‘Peepal’ trees on Hariyali Amavasya.

Hariyali Amavasya Tithi 2019

Amawasya tithi begins: July 31, 2019 at 11:57

Amawasya tithi ends: August 1, 2019 at 8:41