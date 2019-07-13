Guru Purnima 2019: Wishes, greetings, images and quotes in English to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is an auspicious day dedicated to the gurus. The day holds an immense significance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. The day is celebrated by Hindus in remembrance of sage Maharshi Veda Vyasa, a symbol of guru-shishya tradition. The festival is celebrated by Buddhists in remembrance of Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which coincides with July or August according to the Gregorian calendar. Irrespective of the religions, Indian academics celebrate the day by thanking their teachers. Many schools, colleges and educational institutions organise events to mark the day. Alumni visit their teachers as a gesture of gratitude. In 2019, Guru Purnima falls on July 16.

To share your emotions in words, here are some wishes, quotes, and greetings in English that you can share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

· Teachers are parents in schools and I have been blessed to have best of them.

Happy Guru Purnima!

· Guru is an aspiration,Guru is an inspiration,Guru is everything.May Guru’s blessings always shower on you.Happy Guru Purnima!

· A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great Sage Vyasa, A symbol of guru-shishya tradition who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Happy Guru Purnima!

· Today is the best day to pay tribute to all the gurus in our life.

On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima,Let us make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru.

Happy Guru Purnima!

· Today is a day to be grateful to thank, Be humble and smile,Thank you for making my life worthwhile.Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!

· Be grateful towards who made you to meet yourself.

Happy Guru Purnima!

· There will be no darkness in my life, when there is the ray of light of your blessings and teachings.

Happy Guru Purnima!

· Stick to the way you are now, Follow the paths shown by your Guru, The shine will come to you, You will be the star of your life, Happy Guru Purnima!

· To the world, you may be just a teacher but to your students, you are a hero!May guru's blessings always shower on you.Happy Guru Purnima!

· You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, support me always, I will succeed in all ways. Happy Guru Purnima!

· As you walk with the Guru, you walk in the light of existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. You leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experiences of life. Happy Guru Purnima!

· There shall be no darkness in my life, When there’s the ray of sunshine of your blessings and teachings, Happy Guru Purnima!

· Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwaraha. Guru Saakshat Para Brahma, Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha.

· It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thank you for being my Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!