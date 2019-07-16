Guru Purnima 2019: Do these 5 things to seek Sai Baba’s blessings

Guru Purnima is an auspicious occasion to pay tribute and seek blessings of Gurus. The word ‘Guru’ is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘Gu’ meaning ‘darkness or ignorance’ and ‘Ru’ meaning ‘removal’. Hence, Guru is believed to be the removal of darkness from our lives. In 2019, Guru Purnima falls on July 16. Guru Purnima is the perfect time to visit Sai Baba temple in Shirdi and seek his blessings. The festival is celebrated with great fervour in Shirdi. It is believed that Sai Baba asked his devotees to celebrate the festival of Guru Purnima and since then his devotees all across the world come to Shirdi to seek Sai Baba’s blessings.
However, devotees who cannot visit Sai Baba temple in Shirdi must do these 5 things to seek his blessings:
Annadhan
On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, you can make food offerings at the temple or to the needy. Or you can make in-kind donations including cereals, spices, vegetables or preserved food items.
Chant Ashtottara Shatanamavali of Sai Baba
There are 108 names of Sai Baba, which are collectively known as Ashtottara Shatanamavali of Sai Baba. Chanting the mantras will help you to gain peace.
Recite Sai Chalisa
Devotees can visit the nearest Sai temple, offer flowers, fruits and perform puja. It is also advised to recite ‘Sri Sai Satcharita’ text.
Parayan of Holy Life of Shirdi Sai Baba
‘Shri Sai Satcharita’ written by Sheri Hemadpant (Govindrao R Dabholkar) is a golden treasure left by Sai Baba himself. The divine book is more of an autobiography as Dabholkar was given the task by Sai Baba himself. His stories and teachings are mentioned in the book. It is believed that those reciting the text helps to seek prosperity, health, and happiness.
Invite Sai Baba to your home
Sai devotees who cannot visit the temple can invite Sai Baba to home by performing a small puja. All you have to do is offer coconut, betel nuts, fruits, recite Sai mantra and request Sai Baba to visit your home. It is believed that those following the ritual on a regular basis feel the presence of Sai at their home.
