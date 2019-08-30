Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganesh aartis that are a must on your playlist

Faith in God is expressed through different ways. Worshipping idol of Gods is one of the finest tradition. Keeping this faith in mind Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated. While worshipping Lord Ganesh, aartis are sung. Ganesh aarti consists of the portrayal of the enormousness of Lord Ganesh and requests to protect his devotees. Lord Ganesh is blessed with a boon that venerating him before the start of any work would assure success, hence aarti is sung by everyone at the initial level of any job. The only difference is noticed that the way in which aarti is hummed. In Ganesh Chaturthi, the mandatory instrument in Aarti is ‘taal’, a pair of two spread-v like metal objects, wide and circular at the opening and attached by the band at ends of each piece. Another instrument is ‘dholki’, also at times ‘tabla’, if available people also use harmonium during singing aarti. The devotion towards Lord Ganesh is expressed through aarti. The basic thought of aarti is requesting God to persist his mercy on his devotee.