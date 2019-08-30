Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Beautiful and easy mehendi designs to flaunt on this Ganesh festival

One of the most favourite Indian festivals happens to be Ganesh Chaturthi. This year Ganesh Chaturthi falls on 2nd September. The authentic way of celebrating Ganesh Utsav remains the same, but each individual adds their own flavour to enhance the joy of the festival. A sense of excitement is experienced from children to elderly people before and during the Ganesh festival. Each one of them expresses this excitement and joy in a different format. People clean their home, make sweet dishes, there is a faith that Lord Ganesh likes Modak (sweet) hence especially modaks are made and given to the idol of Lord Ganesh. Girls, women apply henna on their hands during Ganesh Chaturthi. Putting henna in Ganesh Utsav is nothing related to custom or ritual, but it is done purely for merriment. Women in every family get engaged with lots of household chores, so she finds a way to make herself happy while doing her job, henna is one of such small ingredient which brings euphoria to her. Henna helps women and girls to feel good about themselves as it decorates their palms. The fragrance of henna soothes and its beautiful smell spreads widely in the surrounding. Applying beautiful henna on hands completes the preparation of Ganesh Festival. Here are some easy and beautiful henna design one must try during this Ganesh Festival.