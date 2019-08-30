Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 10 must-visit Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and how to reach

Chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya!!’ will soon fill the air of Mumbai. The 10-day festival is celebrated in a large scale in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra. During the festival, the idols of elephant God take residence in homes and pandals. The festival draws lakhs of devotees from across the country. From gorgeous pandals to street processions, the city comes to life even more during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. There are plenty of Ganesh pandals that are a must visit. In 2019, the 10-day festival begins on September 2 and ends on September 12.
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we bring you 10 Ganesh pandals in Mumbai that are a must visit and how to reach there.
Lalbaugcha Raja
No wonder Lalbaughcha Raja tops the list when we say popular pandals in Mumbai. This year, the pandal will have a plastic crushing machine to spread awareness about the plastic ban. The pandal has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund in order to help flood victims. According to reports, this year, Lalbaughcha Raja will have ‘Chandrayaan 2’ as the theme. Every year the pandal draws over 1.5 million devotees a day. The idol is believed to fulfill wishes. To get a glimpse of the favourite god there are two lines – a general line and the other ‘navas’ line. The navas line is for those devotees who wish to worship idol right near the idol’s feet, while the general line is a few meters away from the idol.
Address: Lalbaug market, GD Ambedkar Road, Lalbaug
How to reach: If you coming from Central Railway alight at Chinchpokli or Curry Road stations. If you prefer Western Railway alight at Lower Parel. Walking distance of 10 to 15 minutes from any mentioned railway stations.
Ganesh Galli cha Raja
The Ganesh Galli cha Raja is said to be the actual Mumbai cha Raja. Founded in 1928, the pandal is few lanes away from the popular Lalbaug cha Raja. The pandal is known for its unique themes, often a replica of popular temples in India. In 2019, according to ANI, this year the pandal has decided to create an Ayodhya Nagari and build a 'Ram Temple'. The decorations and lightings are estimated to cost Rs 35 lakh.
How to reach: If you coming from Central Railway alight at Chinchpokli or Curry Road stations. If you prefer Western Railway alight at Lower Parel. Walking distance of 10 to 15 minutes from any mentioned railway stations. The pandal is close to Lalbaug cha Raja’s pandal.
Tejukaya cha Raja
Tejukaya cha Raja is another popular Ganesh pandal in Mumbai. It is said that the pandal derived its name ‘Tejukaya’ from a popular personality from the British era ‘Rao Bahadur Seth Shri Tejukaya J.P’, a civil contractor by profession. In 2019, the pandal will have a 22-feet papier-mache idol and clay, making it the tallest idol in Mumbai this year. The pandal will also have minimal decoration and lightning as a step to use the funds as an aid for flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli.
How to visit: From Central railway alight at Currey Road or Chincpokli station. The pandal is at a 10-minute walking distance from the mentioned railway stations.
Khetwadi Cha Raja (12th lane)
Established in 1959, Khetwadi cha Raja is among the oldest Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. The pandal rose to fame in 2000 after it made a 40 feet tall idol. In Khetwadi, there are 13 lanes and there’s a Ganesh pandal in almost every lane, but the pandal in the 12th lane is popular among all. Address: 12th Lane Kehetwadi, Girgaum
How to reach: Nearest stations are Charni Road and Sandhurst Road. Walking distance of 10 to 15 minutes or you can even take a cab from the mentioned railway stations.
Andheri cha Raja
Andheri cha Raja is often addressed as the Lalbaugh cha Raja of the Mumbai suburbs. The pandal was established in 1966 by the workers of Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd. The attraction every year is the beautiful pandal and theme. Andheri cha Raja is believed to be a wish-fulfilling idol. According to Mid-Day, for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 celebrations, the dhoti and shawl of Andheri Cha Raja is designed by Hollywood fashion designer Sai Suman.
Address: Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri West
How to reach: Alight at Andheri railway station. Take a metro and alight at Azad Nagar Station. The pandal is behind the Sports Complex.
GSB Seva Mandal
GSB Seva Mandal is founded in 1954 by the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka. It is touted to be the richest Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai as the idol is adorned with more than 60 kilograms of gold. This year, the Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King Circle, has taken an insurance cover of Rs 266.65 crore. According to DNA, the Mandal has even taken care of its devotees as every visitor will have total coverage of Rs 20 crore.
Address: G.S.B. Sports Club Ground, Near S.N.D.T. Women's College, R.A. Kidwai Road, King's Circle, Matunga
How to reach: Kings Circle on the Harbour Line and Matunga on the Central Line is the nearest railway station.
Dongri cha Raja
Dongri cha Raja is another popular Ganesh pandal in Mumbai. In 2017, the pandal’s theme was a tribute to the Indian Army and even the donations received were donated to the Indian military.
How to visit: Alight at Sandhurst Road station. The pandal is at a 15-20 minutes walking distance from the railway station.
Parel cha Raja
Established in 1947, the celebration at Nare Park is always with a cause. The attraction here is the idol in standing position. This year, the pandal has adopted the ‘Chandrayaan 2’ theme and will have a view of galaxies, spacecraft, and astronauts.
How to visit: To reach Nare Park go from Elphinstone or Parel station. Head east, towards the right side of the bridge. The landmark is KEM Hospital.
Chinchpokli cha Raja
Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal was founded in 1920 by a group of 20 to 25 men. Initially, the height of the idol was two to three feet and is now about 23 feet high. Funds used for the celebration are collected from houses in Chinchpokli. Apart from celebration, the funds are also used in providing subsidised medical services and building a library for students. The highlight of the celebration is during visarjan, devotees sing bhajans and not play music or beat drums.
How to visit: From Central railway alight at Chincpokli station. The pandal is situated near the station.
Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal
The Ganesh pandal is one of the oldest in the city and has a historical significance attached to it. It was established by none other than freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak in 1893. The idol is not only the tallest but also an eco-friendly one made out of shadu clay.
Address: Keshavji Naik ChawlKhadilkar Rd, Kandawadi, Urankawadi, Mangal Wadi, Girgaon
How to reach: Alight at Charni Road station. Take a cab for Nikdavri lane.
