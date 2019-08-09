Eid al-Adha 2019: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Eid al-Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ or ‘Bakra Eid’, is among the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide (the other being Eid al-Fitr). It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim, father of prophets was challenged by the god to prove his faith in him and as an act of obedience he was willing to sacrifice his 13-year-old son Ismail. But, before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God intervened by sending his angel Jibrail (Gabriel), who then replaced his son with a sheep. Since then people celebrate the festival by sacrificing an animal. The festival pays tribute to one of the greatest demonstrations of faith with Islam. As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and falls approximately 11 days prior to the previous year’s Eid. In 2019, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on August 11 and 12. As we celebrate Eid al-Adha, here are some SMS, WhatsApp messages, pictures, and Facebook status to share with your family and friends.

On this Eid-al-Adha, may all your prayers be answered by Allah. May he grant you your heart's desire. Happy Eid-al-Adha!

Eid means: E - Embrace with an open heart I - Inspire with impressive attitude D - Distribute pleasure to all Eid Mubarak!

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar... As you recite your prayers on Eid al-Adha, May Allah bless you and all your wishes come true. Happy Eid al-Adha!

May the day delight and the moments measure all the special joys for all of you to treasure. May the year ahead be fruitful for your home and family and especially for you. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah's blessings be with you today and always. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success. Eid Mubarak!