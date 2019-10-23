Dhanteras 2019: Tithi, Muhurat and Significance

The official shopping festival of India is just around the corner. You can shop your heart out on Dhanteras and not have to answer anyone. Indians and practising Hindus worldwide step out of their home son this day with the motive of buying new clothes, utensils, jewellery, cars and lots more.

Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day to especially buy precious metals like gold and silver, it is also considered to be a lucky day to invest in new businesses. It is a significant day that kickstarts the festival of light, Diwali.

Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi. On this day, believers worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, Lord Kubera, the god of treasure, and Yamaraj, the king of Yamlok and the god of death.

Date, Time and Muhurat of Dhanteras:

Dhanteras Puja: Friday, October 25, 2019

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 07:08 PM to 08:15 PM

Duration: 01 Hour 07 Mins

Yama Deepam: Saturday, October 26, 2019

Pradosh Kaal: 05:42 PM to 08:15 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:50 PM to 08:45 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:08 PM on Oct 25, 2019

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 03:46 PM on Oct 26, 2019

Legend of Dhanteras:

According to a popular legend, when the gods and the demons were churning the ocean for nectar, Dhanvantari emerged carrying a jar of elixir on Dhanteras. Dhanvantari is an incarnation of Vishnu and the physician of the Gods.

According to another legend, King Hima had a son, and his horoscope predicted that he will be killed by snake-bite on the fourth day of his marriage. On the said day, his newly wed-wife placed a heap of ornaments at the entrance of their house and lit lamps all over the place. She sang songs and recited stories to keep his husband awake. When Yama came he was dazzled by the shine of the jewellery. He sat outside listening to the stories and songs. In the morning, Yama left without the prince. Hence, the prince was saved because of the cleverness of his new bride and since then the day is celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi – Naraka means hell and Chaturdashi means 14th.

The day is also called as ‘Yamadeepdaan’ and people light earthen diyas outside the house to avoid untimely deaths and glorify the God of death.