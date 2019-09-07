Delhi restaurant serves a special ‘Article 370’ thali celebrating Kashmiri flavours

Ardor 2.1 is at it again! It has come up with a new thali called the 'Article 370 thali (United India Thali)'.

The famous restaurant from Connaught Place, Delhi, is known for coming up with unique and trendy thalis, and with Article 370 doing the rounds of media, evidently, it is now a part of Ardor 2.1s’ list of unique thalis.

The Article 370 thali upholds the widespread belief of food brings people closer. The restaurant plans to donate a certain amount from the thalis’ price to the Kashmir Relief Fund as a helping hand for the Kashmiris. The restaurant is also offering a discount of 370 rupees for Kashmiris.