Delhi IITians are cooking Vegan ‘Anda Bhurji’ and are working on Vegan mock meat

Ahead of September 21, IIT-Delhi’s Industry Day, the engineering students are all gearing up with their inventions, researches, and ideas to be presented professionally. One of the interesting projects that have caught people’s attention is the ‘Vegan Egg’.

Headed by Kavya Dashora, assistant professor at Centre for Rural Development and Technology at IIT-Delhi, the research is focused on creating eco-friendly, healthy and animal-cruelty free alternatives for the non-vegetarian, egg-eating consumers wanting to switch to veganism.

The said Vegan Egg comes in the form of a syrup and is made using moong (split green gram). It can be cooked the same way an actual egg is needed to be, the tried and tested Vegan egg dish from the IITians is ‘Anda Bhurjee’.

The minds behind this research have also published a website to write about veganism and their research products. The website features vegan egg and vegan paneer until now. The researchers are also working on launching plant-based mock meat.

Veganism is a practice of abstaining from the consumption of animal-related food and dairy products. It's a growing practice in India with vegan cafes and eateries offering vegan options increasing day-by-day.