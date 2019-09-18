Celebrating Shabana Azmi’s 5 five best avatars from the silver screen

The star representative of artistic revolution in the Indian cinema, Shabana Azmi, celebrates her 69th birthday today. We are reminiscing her groundbreaking acting skills and flawlessness on screen.

The revolutionary and charismatic actress from the golden age of Indian cinema, Shabana Azmi steps into her 69th year today. Alumni of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shabana has done theatres and television shows as well.

Shabana was known for picking up scripts with complicated characters that set her apart from the plethora of cliqued Bollywood women characters. Pretty early in her career, she was widely recognized as the actress who effortlessly enhances written characters on the screen.

Shabana and renowned filmmakers Shyam Benegal and Satyajit Ray, had their career graphs and popularity scale sketched together at some point. While Benegal and Ray defined characters for Shabana, she was the one who graciously painted the characters with shades that screamed reality and humane.

On the 69th birthday of our legendary icon who represented women with their complexities, we are listing down the best avatars of Shabana Azmi we’ve been lucky to witness.