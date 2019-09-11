Celebrate Onam and authentic Keralite cuisine in Mumbai

As Indians, we celebrate too many festivals throughout the year. Our calendars are marked with festivals of various states, languages and religions. Though we might not indulge in the traditional aspects of all festivals, our love for food has us knowing and enjoying several inter-state and inter-cultural cuisines.

To celebrate the spirit of Onam, a festival native to Malayalis and the state of Kerela, we have put together a few restaurants that offer traditional Onam sadhya for one and all. If anyone has to experience the Keralite cuisine in Mumbai, these places are a must-visit on Onam.

Dakshin Culture Curry, Mahim

The Dakshin Culture Curry brings together the spices and flavours from the prominent states of the south and presents it to suit a Mumbaikars’ pallet. If you’d like to relish the intersection of distinct flavours, visit the restaurant for its special Onam Sadhya lunch today.