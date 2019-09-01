BoycottRedLabel trends as Twitter slams latest Hindu-Muslim ad on Ganesh Chaturthi

India's essential products mogul Hindustan Unilever is under the scanner of social media post the release of its latest commercial of Red Label tea. The narrative of this reel has been slammed for promoting Islamophobia that surrounds the theme of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The advertisement shows a Hindu man looking out for a Ganesha idol to take home but he steps back and hesitates before buying it when he comes to know that a Muslim man has created it.

Netizens say the ad promotes Islamophobia and shows Hindus in a bad light. One user said, "Red Label is a very prestigious company but they have to understand that out of 130 crore there is 80 crore are peaceful peoples that is why every one lives peacefully , so don't give lesson during hindu festival."