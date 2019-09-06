BanNetflixInIndia Trends as Bhakts Protest Using ‘Jai Shree Ram’ as Weapon

Netflix has been a buzzword since it first entered the Indian market in 2016. It has had an eventful couple of years, and it seems like people aren’t getting over it just yet. In a recent twitter cry, a Shiv Sena IT cell member has filed an FIR against Netflix for its supposedly anti-Hindu content.

Ramesh Solanki, the complainant, has cited scenes from titles such as Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul and the comedy talk show Patriot Act by Hasan Minhaj. Quoting scenes surrounding its character Guru Ji, Gaitonde and Batya from Sacred Games 2, Solanki has alleged the show has purposefully hurt Hindu-sentiments. He also said that Netflix is a platform that portrays India in a bad light and promotes Hinduphobia across several shows.

Although, this isn’t the first time Netflix had an FIR issued in its name. A Delhi-based BJP spokesperson, Tajinder Bagga, recently filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap, the director of Sacred games. A scene from the show that showed its lead character, a Sikh cop, throwing away his Kada apparently hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhism.

Following these events, netizens have been pouring their thoughts online, but this time, many want to see Netflix banned from India. The hashtag, #BanNetflixInIndia has been used in more than 30 thousand tweets often end with a Jai Shree Ram tag.