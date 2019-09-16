Ash Ketchum finally wins Pokemon League Championship after 20 years

Pokemon was every 90s kids' addiction when it came to binge watching television. The series which started in 1998 covered the several ups and downs of Ash Ketchum, from befriending his first Pokemon Pikachu to now, finally winning the Pokemon League after 20 years.

Netizens who have been loyal fans to this animated series, took to Twitter and lauded the journey that was filled with an enticing story and the magical Pokemons.

The Pokemon trainer has traveled across the land, searching far and wide, in an attempt to catch 'em all, and after failing over several attempts he has become a Pokemon Master.

In the latest episode of "Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon," Ash finally wins the championship competition of the Alola League. This could also mean that the story is nearing an end.

Here are some reactions from Twitter.