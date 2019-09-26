5 times Serena Williams inspired us with her fearlessness and determination

The tennis superstar and a staunch feminist, Serena Williams celebrates her 38th birthday today. Serena has a list of international titles against her name. She has won 14 doubles titles, 23 singles titles, and a whopping 39 Grand slam titles.

She was first noticed by the word on her first Grand Slam win in 1999 at the age of 17-years, and since she never turned back. Serena has won more than USD 92 million prize money in her career as prize money, and there’s not anyone who can say she doesn’t deserve it.

Apart from tennis, Serena has a lot to offer to young athletes and women in general around the world. She has been outspoken about her stance on sexism, racism, and any form of bigotry. She has also inspired people irrespective of their race and gender.

On Serena William’s 38th birthday, let’s recall all the times she has inspired us.