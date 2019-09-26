5 times Serena Williams inspired us with her fearlessness and determination

The tennis superstar and a staunch feminist, Serena Williams celebrates her 38th birthday today. Serena has a list of international titles against her name. She has won 14 doubles titles, 23 singles titles, and a whopping 39 Grand slam titles.
She was first noticed by the word on her first Grand Slam win in 1999 at the age of 17-years, and since she never turned back. Serena has won more than USD 92 million prize money in her career as prize money, and there’s not anyone who can say she doesn’t deserve it.
Apart from tennis, Serena has a lot to offer to young athletes and women in general around the world. She has been outspoken about her stance on sexism, racism, and any form of bigotry. She has also inspired people irrespective of their race and gender.
On Serena William’s 38th birthday, let’s recall all the times she has inspired us.
‘Greatest athlete of all time’
In 2016, after her Wimbledon semi-final victory, Serena corrected a journalist who asked her she felt being “one of the greatest female athletes of all time” by answering that she prefers the words “one of the greatest athletes of all times”.
Highest Grand Slam wins in history while pregnant.
Serena was written down in history as the world’s number one athlete with the most number of Grand Slam titles in January 2017. She won her 23rd title in Melbourn while being pregnant.
She called out Novak Djokovic and Raymond Moore for their sexist remarks.
In 2016, Indian Wells tournament director Raymond Moore made a statement saying that every woman athlete should thank God for creating Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, as they built the sport and its audience.
Novak Djokovic, the current number one in men’s tennis, added to the sexism comments saying that men should be paid more as they bring more audience.
On being questioned about their comments, our superwoman Serena replied "Obviously, I don't think any woman should be down on their knees thanking anybody like that. If I could tell you every day how many people say they don't watch tennis unless they're watching myself or my sister, I couldn't even bring up that number. So, I don't think that is a very accurate statement.”
Down with Flu but went home with the trophy.
During the 2015 French Open, Serena was down with flu and couldn’t take any medicine in the fear of being thrown out for failing drug tests. Throughout the match, she was seen to be sniffling and restless.
She still won the match and took back the French Open winning trophy.
“I embrace me and I love how I look.”
Serena fought off body-shamers in one go with her self-loving and genuine statement on the show Good Morning America. She said, "I've been like this my whole life, and I embrace me and I love how I look, I love that I am a full woman, and I'm strong and I'm powerful and I'm beautiful at the same time. And there's nothing wrong with that. I just don't have time to be brought down. I have too many things to do, you know. I have Grand Slams to win. I have people to inspire. And that's what I'm here for."
