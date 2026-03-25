'Zombie Drug Has Entered India': Chandigarh Blinkit Delivery Agent Found Standing Motionless For 2 Hours; Raises Concerns

A disturbing incident in Chandigarh’s Sector 33B has left residents alarmed after a Blinkit delivery worker was seen standing completely still for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses reported that the man appeared unresponsive, staring blankly in one direction with a bidi in his mouth, showing no awareness of his surroundings.

Locals raise alarm, Police step in

As the situation grew increasingly concerning, bystanders initially observed from a distance before deciding to alert authorities. Police soon arrived at the scene and took the delivery worker away for medical evaluation. While the exact cause of his condition remains unclear, the incident has triggered widespread concern among locals.

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Viral video sparks online debate

The incident gained traction after a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where a user described the unsettling scene:

“Chandigarh felt unsettling today. In Sector 33B, a young man stood motionless for nearly 2–2.5 hours. A bidi in his mouth, eyes fixed, completely disconnected from everything around him. People watched, then worried. Someone called the police. They came and took him away. What’s really happening in our city?”

Netizens react with concern and speculation

The video quickly drew reactions from social media users, many speculating about possible reasons behind the man’s condition.

One user wrote, “Zombie drug has arrived from border.”

Another commented, “Sad! In case of drug abuse or if he is exhausted from work or if suffering from disease!.”

A third user pointed to broader concerns around gig work culture, saying, “There are several disadvantages of these fast delivery apps. We may see many negative consequences in the future. While it is true that these platforms are creating job opportunities for youngsters, the overall impact may not be entirely positive.”

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Bigger questions around mental health and gig economy

The incident has reignited conversations around the pressures faced by delivery workers in India’s fast-growing gig economy. Long hours, tight delivery timelines, and lack of adequate rest or healthcare support can take a toll on both physical and mental well-being.

Experts have previously highlighted that extreme fatigue, dehydration, substance use, or underlying medical conditions can sometimes lead to such unusual behaviour. However, without an official statement on this case, the exact reason of this behaviour remains unknown.