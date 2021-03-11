Zomato delivery man assaults woman in Bengaluru for complaining against late delivery; arrested

Bengaluru: A Zomato delivery personnel was arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman who complained against him for late delivery of food.
The woman, a city-based model and makeup artist, had taken to Twitter air her woes, and tagged the city police. The police then asked her to provide the area details to assist her further.
Hitesha Chandranee said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver the food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed.
"So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this," said Chandranee, crying and showing her bleeding nose in a selfie video.
Zomato reacted to her Twitter post, saying, "We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required."
Stating that they were sorry for the incident, the food delivery company tweeted: "Rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."
Bengaluru DCP (South East) Joshi Srinath confirmed the arrest of the accused.
"We deeply regret this incident & apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience. We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform," Zomato said in a statement.