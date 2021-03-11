Zomato delivery man assaults woman in Bengaluru for complaining against late delivery; arrested

Zomato reacted to her Twitter post, saying, "We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required."

Stating that they were sorry for the incident, the food delivery company tweeted: "Rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."

Bengaluru DCP (South East) Joshi Srinath confirmed the arrest of the accused.

Zomato again apologised to Hitesha "for this traumatic experience" and said the company was in touch with her.

"We deeply regret this incident & apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience. We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform," Zomato said in a statement.