Zomato 'apologizes' to Delhi-NCR customers for serving smoked chicken

Representative image | Twitter

Currently, Delhi has become a gas chamber, experiencing the worst pollution concerns. With this in mind, Zomato posted a funny meme that not only makes us laugh but also makes us realise the present situation.

As Delhi and its nearby province are facing a terrific air pollution crisis, Zomato apologized to the people of Delhi-NCR as their order of 'chicken' would get a smoky taste because of the toxic air in the atmosphere.

Zomato quoted "Sorry Delhi-NCR, our chat support can't help if your chicken gets delivered as smoked chicken," which ended with a crying emoji.

sorry delhi-ncr, our chat support can't help if your chicken gets delivered as smoked chicken 😭 — zomato (@zomato) November 7, 2022

Here's how netizens reacted to this cheeky tweet:

We also received a Choka-cola instead of a Coca-cola🥲😂 — Indus OS (@indusos) November 7, 2022

Delhi so polluted that we didn't saw this joke coming — potathoe 🥰 (@icribebi) November 7, 2022

What is this Zomato 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jUNjIHfvzb — Maheboob (@Maheboobx09) November 7, 2022

Dhuaa dhuaa😶‍🌫️ — Navneet (@_navneetkalera) November 7, 2022

🤣🤣 smoked, by default! — Harsha N Hegde (@hnhegde) November 7, 2022

Cheeky. Wonder if your Delhi customers are amused. Bordering on insensitivity — Sherzad Irani (@densher) November 7, 2022

Sorry Tomato ! Itna bura haal bhi nahi hai ! Kuch jyada lapetna padega🤣😂 — Soumendu Mukherji (@SoumenduM) November 7, 2022

So much smog that we couldn't see this coming . — krati sharma (@kratisharma8_8) November 8, 2022

shareholder ko return do...your IPO has become the greatest joke — Padma Siri Siri (@KanganaRunout) November 7, 2022

It's okay we probably won't see it coming either 😃 — Perry🎀 (@cuddlebbear) November 7, 2022

haha jokes on you Zomato.. this tweet is not visible for delhiites right now — Kartikeya S H (@kartik_h_kartik) November 7, 2022

Admin is high right now, on Delhi smoke 🥲 — Rohan Dubey (@Rohan_415) November 7, 2022