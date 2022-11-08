e-Paper Get App
Zomato 'apologizes' to Delhi-NCR customers for serving smoked chicken

Zomato 'apologizes' to Delhi-NCR customers for serving smoked chicken

Read on to know more why Zomato, who is always in theZomat limelight for its tweets, and this time Zomato quoted on a microblogging site while apologizing to its customers from Delhi-NCR for getting the smoked chicken, and the reason is quite serious

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Twitter
Currently, Delhi has become a gas chamber, experiencing the worst pollution concerns. With this in mind, Zomato posted a funny meme that not only makes us laugh but also makes us realise the present situation.

As Delhi and its nearby province are facing a terrific air pollution crisis, Zomato apologized to the people of Delhi-NCR as their order of 'chicken' would get a smoky taste because of the toxic air in the atmosphere.

Zomato quoted "Sorry Delhi-NCR, our chat support can't help if your chicken gets delivered as smoked chicken," which ended with a crying emoji.

Here's how netizens reacted to this cheeky tweet:

