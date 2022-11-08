Zomato 'apologizes' to Delhi-NCR customers for serving smoked chicken

Currently, Delhi has become a gas chamber, experiencing the worst pollution concerns. With this in mind, Zomato posted a funny meme that not only makes us laugh but also makes us realise the present situation.
As Delhi and its nearby province are facing a terrific air pollution crisis, Zomato apologized to the people of Delhi-NCR as their order of 'chicken' would get a smoky taste because of the toxic air in the atmosphere.
Zomato quoted "Sorry Delhi-NCR, our chat support can't help if your chicken gets delivered as smoked chicken," which ended with a crying emoji.
Here's how netizens reacted to this cheeky tweet:
