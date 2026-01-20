'Zamina-Mina Khamma Ghani, Welcome To Rajasthan': Video Of Folk Musicians Singing Shakira's Waka-Waka Goes Viral

Some songs never really age, they simply travel. Shakira’s Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), originally released as the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, is one such track. Years after football fans last sang it in packed stadiums, the song has resurfaced in a completely unexpected setting: a moving bus in Rajasthan.

When a global hit meets Rajasthani folk

A video currently gaining traction on social media shows a group of Rajasthani folk musicians performing Waka Waka in their own distinctive style. Seated closely inside a bus, the artists transform the upbeat pop anthem using traditional instruments like dholaks and khartals, accompanied by rhythmic clapping and earthy local vocals.

The high-energy production of the original track is replaced with raw, acoustic sounds, yet the melody remains instantly recognisable. This seamless adaptation highlights just how universal the song’s rhythm truly is.

Local flavour adds to the charm

What makes the rendition stand out is the musicians’ playful improvisation. As the performance unfolds, they weave in regional phrases such as “Khamma Ghani” and “Welcome to Rajasthan,” giving the song a warm, cultural twist. The football anthem suddenly feels like a friendly local greeting, rooted deeply in Rajasthani tradition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rather than appearing rehearsed or staged, the moment feels organic, like friends singing together during a journey, simply enjoying the music.

Internet can’t get enough

Social media users have flooded the comments with praise, calling the video joyful, refreshing, and instantly mood-lifting. Many viewers admired how effortlessly Indian folk rhythms blended with a globally famous song, while others joked that this might be the most “desi” version of Waka Waka ever created.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several users also pointed out how the clip showcases India’s rich folk heritage, proving that traditional music can adapt beautifully to modern and international tunes.

This Rajasthani folk version is yet another example of how music transcends geography, language, and time, evolving wherever creativity finds space.