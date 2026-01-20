 'Zamina-Mina Khamma Ghani, Welcome To Rajasthan': Video Of Folk Musicians Singing Shakira's Waka-Waka Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Zamina-Mina Khamma Ghani, Welcome To Rajasthan': Video Of Folk Musicians Singing Shakira's Waka-Waka Goes Viral

'Zamina-Mina Khamma Ghani, Welcome To Rajasthan': Video Of Folk Musicians Singing Shakira's Waka-Waka Goes Viral

A viral video shows Rajasthani folk musicians performing Shakira’s Waka Waka on a moving bus using traditional instruments like dholak and khartal. Blending local rhythms with phrases such as “Khamma Ghani,” the spontaneous rendition charmed social media users, who praised its joyful energy and seamless fusion of global pop with Indian folk music

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
article-image

Some songs never really age, they simply travel. Shakira’s Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), originally released as the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, is one such track. Years after football fans last sang it in packed stadiums, the song has resurfaced in a completely unexpected setting: a moving bus in Rajasthan.

When a global hit meets Rajasthani folk

A video currently gaining traction on social media shows a group of Rajasthani folk musicians performing Waka Waka in their own distinctive style. Seated closely inside a bus, the artists transform the upbeat pop anthem using traditional instruments like dholaks and khartals, accompanied by rhythmic clapping and earthy local vocals.

The high-energy production of the original track is replaced with raw, acoustic sounds, yet the melody remains instantly recognisable. This seamless adaptation highlights just how universal the song’s rhythm truly is.

FPJ Shorts
'Zamina-Mina Khamma Ghani, Welcome To Rajasthan': Video Of Folk Musicians Singing Shakira's Waka-Waka Goes Viral
'Zamina-Mina Khamma Ghani, Welcome To Rajasthan': Video Of Folk Musicians Singing Shakira's Waka-Waka Goes Viral
India's Largest Fintech IPO Looms: PhonePe Secures SEBI Approval, Files UDRHP Soon As Offer For Sale
India's Largest Fintech IPO Looms: PhonePe Secures SEBI Approval, Files UDRHP Soon As Offer For Sale
Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Allots 3.6-Acre Prime Ulwe Land To Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams At ₹1 Rate
Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Allots 3.6-Acre Prime Ulwe Land To Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams At ₹1 Rate
'It All Started From Here…': Sanjay Nirupam Shares Raut's Old Video Abusing Eknath Shinde, Clarifying 'Chu****' Remark Against Sena UBT MP
'It All Started From Here…': Sanjay Nirupam Shares Raut's Old Video Abusing Eknath Shinde, Clarifying 'Chu****' Remark Against Sena UBT MP

Local flavour adds to the charm

What makes the rendition stand out is the musicians’ playful improvisation. As the performance unfolds, they weave in regional phrases such as “Khamma Ghani” and “Welcome to Rajasthan,” giving the song a warm, cultural twist. The football anthem suddenly feels like a friendly local greeting, rooted deeply in Rajasthani tradition.

Rather than appearing rehearsed or staged, the moment feels organic, like friends singing together during a journey, simply enjoying the music.

Internet can’t get enough

Social media users have flooded the comments with praise, calling the video joyful, refreshing, and instantly mood-lifting. Many viewers admired how effortlessly Indian folk rhythms blended with a globally famous song, while others joked that this might be the most “desi” version of Waka Waka ever created.

Several users also pointed out how the clip showcases India’s rich folk heritage, proving that traditional music can adapt beautifully to modern and international tunes.

This Rajasthani folk version is yet another example of how music transcends geography, language, and time, evolving wherever creativity finds space.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Zamina-Mina Khamma Ghani, Welcome To Rajasthan': Video Of Folk Musicians Singing Shakira's...
'Zamina-Mina Khamma Ghani, Welcome To Rajasthan': Video Of Folk Musicians Singing Shakira's...
IndiGo Pilot Welcomes Parents On Board For The First Time: Says, 'Ultimate Dream Just Came True'
IndiGo Pilot Welcomes Parents On Board For The First Time: Says, 'Ultimate Dream Just Came True'
'Kya Superhero Banega Re Tu?' Youth Dressed As Batman Seen Savouring Street Side Gol-Gappe; Leaves...
'Kya Superhero Banega Re Tu?' Youth Dressed As Batman Seen Savouring Street Side Gol-Gappe; Leaves...
Watch: Residents Jump Out Of High-Rise Building Only To Have A Snow Landing; Visuals From Russia's...
Watch: Residents Jump Out Of High-Rise Building Only To Have A Snow Landing; Visuals From Russia's...
Viral Videos Show Two-Storey Buildings Buried In Snow, Cars Trapped In Russia’s Kamchatka...
Viral Videos Show Two-Storey Buildings Buried In Snow, Cars Trapped In Russia’s Kamchatka...