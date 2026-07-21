Yuck! Viral Video Shows Carnival Cruise Passenger Eating With Same Hand She Used To Scratch Her Flaky Foot - WATCH

A passenger aboard a Carnival cruise has become the center of an online hygiene debate after videos circulating on social media appeared to show her scratching her foot before continuing to eat with the same hand.

The footage, originally shared by Instagram user @lucky_charmedcourt, quickly gained traction across multiple platforms, with many viewers expressing disgust over what they described as unsanitary behavior in a shared dining environment.

Videos show questionable dining habits

In one of the clips, the woman is seated with family members during a meal while resting one leg over the other. She is seen repeatedly scratching the bottom of her foot, where some viewers speculated there could be dry, flaky skin or a fungal condition. After brushing loose skin flakes off her clothing, she immediately uses the same hand to pick up food from her plate and eat.

A follow-up video drew even more attention after it appeared to show the woman using a fork to scratch the same area on her foot before returning the utensil to the table.

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Although the exact nature of the skin condition has not been confirmed, the videos fueled widespread discussion about basic hygiene and public dining etiquette.

Social media reacts with disgust

The clips prompted thousands of reactions, with many viewers criticizing the woman's actions and voicing concerns about food safety.

One commenter wrote they were "sure she touched everything at the buffet with those same hands."

Another viewer remarked that the incident made them want to start bringing their own silverware to restaurants.

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"No matter how much those utensils are "cleaned" or have "boiling water" poured on them to "disinfect" them, this is still totally DISGUSTING!!," another comment read.

Others said the videos reinforced why they preferred using plastic utensils, while one person simply stated, "I'm horrified. This is disgusting."

Hygiene concerns in shared dining spaces

It remains unclear whether anyone informed Carnival crew members about the incident or whether any action was taken. The videos continue to circulate online, keeping the discussion alive among social media users.

In buffet-style restaurants and cruise ship dining rooms, maintaining proper hand hygiene is especially important because large numbers of guests share serving areas and dining facilities.