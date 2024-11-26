'Yuck! That Green Chemical': Netizens React To Viral Video Showing Man Adding Colour To Peas

Green peas preparation viral video | Instagram/_heresmyfood

Be it a tippler or someone who looks for munchies often, a pack of salted peas is handy. If you are someone who loves this 'chatpata' snack, we ask you to think twice whether you want to watch this viral video showing the preparation of salted peas, which carry a rich green colour, as the footage might ruin your favourite 'chakna' for you.

A video that is going viral on the internet records how peas are sprinkled with salt and green colour. In the video, a man processing the food, at a unit reportedly in Assam, was seen treating peas with salt and green colour (believed to be edible food colour). He pulled out peas soaked in a large container with his bare hands initially, followed by adding artificial colour to enhance the look of the snack.

Watch video

The footage recorded the person mixing fake green colour powder to make the snack look appealing. After turning the yellow-looking peas into rich green, he was seen putting the green peas into a bucket-like container to treat them further. These peas were spread on a plastic sheet laid on the ground in the sun, with the aim that the peas absorb the colour. Soon, they were deep-fried in a huge pan of boiling oil.

Netizens react

As the video rolled out on social media, it left foodies saying, "Yuck!". They expressed disgust over the way in which the snack was prepared using artificial colours. Even if this video hasn't surfaced online for the first time, as it keeps resurfacing on the internet over a period of time to spread awareness about the colouring of foods, it has gathered several reactions.

"I don’t understand how I am still alive", one said, while agreeing that such colour-touched foods are unsafe for one's health.

"Thanks for ruining my chakna", second user wrote.

"Yuck! That green chemical", people echoed their voices to condemn the method of adding fake colour to make the peas green.