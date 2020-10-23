YouTube’s lo-fi hip-hop radio turns desi as ‘anime study girl’ gets Indian look

If you’ve ever tried to relax to lo-fi music as an aesthetic choice on YouTube, chances are you’ve come across the widely-popular channels playing the ‘lo-fi hip-hop radio - beats to relax/study to’ tracks. And if you have, chances are you’re already familiar with the ‘anime study girl’ — an infinite loop of a worn-out anime girl in a Miyazaki-esque room, scribbling notes on her diary or simply staring out of a window on a lonely day.

There are several of these channels, the most popular of which is, of course, belonging to an anonymous figure named ChilledCow. The rise of ChilledCow’s study girl as the face of lo-fi music on YouTube is itself a phenomenon, captured well in publications, in that she owes her model to Studio Ghibli.

The girl, which has garnered her own super-popular fanbase, has now received an Indian twist on Reddit.

A Redditor going by the username u/animesh_sensei has reimagined the ‘Lo-Fi study girl’ in an Indian context, complete with a lemon-and-chilli thread, a Nataraj pencil, and a cup of cutting chai as a presumable final touch.