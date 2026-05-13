YouTube Upload Not Working? Users Report Widespread Glitch Worldwide, Here's How Internet Reacted

Several users across the globe are reporting problems uploading videos on YouTube, with complaints rising sharply during Wednesday afternoon. The issue appears to have affected creators more than viewers, leaving many unable to publish content on the platform.

Reports of disruption remained minimal for most of the day before suddenly increasing after 3 PM, according to outage-tracking data. Within a short time, complaints crossed the 100-report mark, indicating a large-scale technical problem impacting multiple regions simultaneously.

Many users attempting to upload videos were greeted with the message: “Oops, something went wrong.” The error appeared across devices, including desktop browsers and mobile apps.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uploading impacted, streaming largely stable

Interestingly, the issue did not significantly affect video viewing for most users. Streaming, playback, and loading continued to function normally in many locations, suggesting the glitch was limited mainly to creator tools rather than YouTube’s core viewing infrastructure.

Outage trends also showed a slight decline after the initial spike, hinting that technical teams may already be working toward restoring normal services.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, social media timelines, especially X, quickly filled with posts from frustrated creators sharing screenshots and experiences of failed uploads.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Possible reason behind the glitch

While YouTube has not issued an official explanation at the time of writing, such disruptions are often linked to:

-backend server maintenance,

-temporary overload in upload processing systems,

-or regional network routing issues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Large platforms like YouTube occasionally experience partial outages where specific features stop working while others remain unaffected.

For now, viewers can continue watching content without major interruptions, but creators may need a little patience until the platform fully resolves the upload issue.