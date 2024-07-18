'Devil' Youth Mercilessly Ties Dog With Rope & Swings Animal From Terrace; Uploads Video On 'Comedy' Channel

A youth was seen swinging a dog from his building terrace by tying it to a rope in a viral video. He stood at the edge of the terrace and dropped the rope-tied dog towards the ground for mere fun. Animal lovers pointed out that the merciless act was done by Facebook influencer Brijesh Lal, who uploaded the dog's reel on his 'comedy' page titled 'Comedy Official.'

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘀 !@facebook will take no action as they get eye balls on animal cruelty 🔴@HMOIndia kindly check

Humans don't deserve this planet 🔴… pic.twitter.com/o4aS6S3Sn4 — Ajay Joe (@joedelhi) July 10, 2024

All you need to know about the video

The video opened by showing the youth dropping the tied dog towards the ground. Seconds later, he pulled it up and started swinging it. Without any regret, the youth was seen 'playing' with the voiceless creature.

It was also noted that the residence had another dog resting at the ground floor. As the rope came down during the notorious act, the other dog woke up and looked at the happening, but was unable to help the victim dog.

The muted clip is now being shared by animal lovers on social media, claiming that it was originally created and uploaded online by Lal.

They condemned the act which was reportedly recorded for mere reel purposes. Taking a dig at the animal cruelty incident and the reel filmed out of it, one of the animal lovers named Ajay Joe circulated the clip on X. He also tagged Home Minister Amit Shah to draw his attention and demand strict action against the inhumane act. Joe wrote, "For likes on reels they can do anything from torturing to killing animals...Kindly check."

People term him 'Devil' while reacting to viral video, demand action

The video post has caught the attention of netizens, who slammed the youth for the mistreating and harming the animal. "He needs to be reported to the police," people said while echoing their voices and seeking justice for the dog. People were seen terming him 'devil' for his heinous act towards the animal.